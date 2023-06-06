Two Diablo IV expansions are on the way

HQ

Blizzard's General Manager of Diablo recently confirmed that even though the game has only just officially released today, that two expansions are already in the works for it.

In an interview with Kinda Funny, Rod Fergusson said the following: "As I sit here we're about to launch the main game, we're finishing up season one, we're working on season two, we're working on expansion one, we're kicking off expansion two... we're working on that now and we haven't even launched the game."

We already knew that the game would have expansions, but now it seems that Blizzard are coming out with more concrete details. Diablo III only received one major expansion, which introduced the Crusader. Fans are hoping for the introduction of the Monk, Witch Doctor, and more in Diablo IV's expansions.

What do you want to see in Diablo IV's DLC?