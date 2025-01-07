Two curved devices make up Lenovo Legion's 2025 monitor range

HQ

It's been a big day for CES news already, as Nvidia, AMD, Acer, MSI, and Sony has had exciting things to share. Lenovo has also had plenty to offer for fans, and for those interested in the technology titan's gaming division's monitor range, we have some good news for you too, as two new devices have been confirmed.

The first is called the Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor, and it's a curved device that is 34" in size, has a 240 Hz refresh rate, a 0.03 ms response time, a 98.5% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB colour gamut, and all with a WQHD PureSight OLED panel.

It uses a one-cable solution that kicks out additional power up to 140W so that you can charge some devices from the monitor itself, as well as having three USB-A ports, two USB-Cs, a HDMI and a HDMI eARC, and a 2.5G Ethernet port as well. For those needing to swap between two PCs, it has a KVM switch, and Picture-in-Picture to display both PCs at once as well. It also has RGB lighting on its base, and various modes that tailor it to gaming and the likes.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor will sell for €1,299 from April.

The other monitor is called the Lenovo Legion R34w-30 Monitor, and this is an ultra-wide display that has a 1500R curvature radius, a UWQHD 21:9 panel that operates to 180 Hz with a 0.5 ms response time, and with 90% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB as well. This device has a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 as well.

This monitor will sell for €399 from January.