Two Concord betas are planned for July

Concord never hit the home run during its announcement that developer Firewalk Studio and Sony had surely hoped for, and the gaming community was generally very disappointed. However, quick trailers have been misleading in the past, and a beta is due next month that will let players around the world test what it feels like to play - which is the most important thing.

And we now know exactly when this beta will start. Via the PlayStation Blog, it is announced that Concord has two betas, the first of which is exclusive to pre-ordering customers (who get four codes each to share) and runs July 12-14. This is then followed by an open beta for everyone between July 18-21. During both of these, all 16 characters will be available from the start.

Are you planning on participating?