Two Chinese airlines plan Airbus jet purchases worth $8.2 billion

HQ

China's Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines have announced plans to purchase 30 and 25 Airbus A320-family jets, respectively, with a combined value of up to $8.2 billion at list prices.

Negotiations between Airbus and China

Deliveries for both orders are scheduled to take place in batches from 2028 through 2032, according to filings with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Spring Airlines, a budget carrier, intends to buy 30 A320neo aircraft, while Juneyao Airlines has signaled its intent to acquire 25 jets. Both deals are still subject to government approval before they can be finalized.

The announcements come amid ongoing negotiations between Airbus and China, as the planemaker works to secure broader orders. Earlier this year, China approved the delivery of 120 previously ordered jets, though new large-scale deals remain under discussion.