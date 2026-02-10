Two big NBA brawls in one day: the one between Hornets and Pistons ended in a fist fight

HQ

A NBA match between Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons had a huge brawl that ended with four players ejected, as the fight included punches and headbutts. It started when Jalen Duren from the Pistons was fouled by Moussa Diabate from the Hornets. They got in an argument that quickly turned into a fight, with Diabete throwing several punches to Duren, although thankfully none hit at its fullest.

The situation spiralled out of control for 20 seconds, as more players and coaches joined the brawl. Diabete and Duren were ejected, and so did Isaiah Stewart from the Pistons and Miles Bridges from the Hornets.

Despite the brawl, Detroit Pistons defeated Charlotte Hornets away, 110-104, and they remain at the top of the Eastern Conference, with 39 wins and 13 loses, a radical shift compared to two years ago, where they finished last. Hornets are tenth, with 25 wins and 29 defeats.

Not the first melee of the season... not even of the day, as another fight erupted in the match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, with Timberwolves winning 138-116, with two players ejected, Naz Reid and Mouhamed Gueye, and another, Jock Landale, with some scratches after he got caught in the middle.