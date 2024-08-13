Two astronauts are stuck in space

HQ

The nightmare of getting stuck in space has become frighteningly real as of late for two astronauts. After embarking on a routine mission that was supposed to last five days, Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams are facing the prospect of being stuck in space until what could be far into 2025.

The mission was launched back in June, meaning the duo have already been stuck in space for two months, and according to the BBC, they could find themselves in the same state indefinitely.

The pair were part of a mission on a Boeing Starliner, which upon breaking into orbit was discovered to have a damaged propulsion system and broken thrusters meaning they will need an alternative transport system to make the return trip.

NASA has yet to determine what this return trip would consist of, which is why the pair could spend the rest of the year and perhaps longer trapped in orbit. The main solution seems to be to use the Starliner again, but no doubt that would require repairs before utilising the vessel.

