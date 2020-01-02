Two additional games are now available on Stadia

Two additional games are now available on Google Stadia, the gaming streaming service that debuted last November. With the new year, new titles are being added to fill the line-up of games available on the Pro service and, as announced through a tweet, the latest games to be added are Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper.

Even though the first game in the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy is no longer available for free (it was last month), you can still keep on playing Farming Simulator 19, which debuted in Stadia line-up last month.

What do you think about Google Stadia? Are you satisfied with the service?