Two actors have decided to make a full-scale production of Hamlet entirely in Grand Theft Auto V

"To be or not to be, that is the question." Everyone knows this famous Shakespearean quote even if you've never read or seen a performance or film version of Hamlet, but perhaps younger folk around the world will be more familiar with the historic work of literature in the future, as a pair of actors have decided to adapt and perform Hamlet entirely in Grand Theft Auto V.

The project is known as Grand Theft Hamlet and has been developed and created and directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane, with Mark Oosterveen attached as an associate writer and director. It's a film that has already received a lot of critical acclaim, surprisingly, and enough attention and support that it even received a theatrical window, which starts as of today, December 6.

The film's description adds: "Why not stage Hamlet inside the game? Well, there are several reasons why not, chiefly that most people in the game are intent on murderous destruction, not polite appreciation of a theatrical production. But wasn't theatre just as dangerous and rowdy a business in Shakespeare's time, and isn't Hamlet, a play about revenge the perfect choice for this place?"

It also mentions how GTA V has been used as a creative medium, noting: "The cinematic potential of Los Santos is immediately apparent, with its glittering, mind-blowingly detailed cityscape and surrounding countryside, the ray-traced rendering of light, ever-changing weather systems and intricate sound design. By using the in-game phone camera we were able to get intimate close ups and cinematic pans across landscapes - enabling a more cinematic visual language and moments of pathos, emotion and lyricism to exist within the chaos and violence of this undiscovered country."

You can see a trailer for Grand Theft Hamlet below and even see it in select cinemas as of today.

