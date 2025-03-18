Twitter's San Francisco headquarters 250 kg bird logo is still up for auction

HQ

If you're looking for a way to celebrate simpler and better times on social media, you can now register your interest and put forward a bid to purchase the actual bird logo that was originally found on the side of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, before Elon Musk bought the company and rebranded it to X.

The massive logo weighs over 250 kg and has dimensions of around 3.6 m x 2.6 m x 0.5 m, and as it stands it's still up for auction at the RR Auction house in the US. The catch is that the auction is almost finished, as it ends on March 20, and at the moment to be part of the proceedings you will need to splash out some serious cash, over $20,000 in fact to be part of the ongoing bidding process.

Speaking about the logo, RR Auction adds: "This sign was one of the highlights of Elon Musk's September 2023 auction, 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!,' which he announced after officially changing the company's name from Twitter to X in July 2023. Nicknamed 'Larry' after Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, the standalone Twitter bird logo served as the company's insignia from 2012 to 2023, an 11-year span representing Twitter's most popular and influential period. Although Twitter and its light blue bird have since retired, the symbol remains an icon of tech and social media history, an instantly recognizable emblem in the same league as Nike or Apple Computer."

The catch with winning the auction is also that you will have to pay for shipping for the logo from its current location in San Francisco. Essentially, if you live in Europe and decide to go for this, expect a very, very meaty shipping and overseas tariff cost.

