Twitter's new name could be in trouble, X trademark already owned by Microsoft

Oops, it seems that Twitter's identity change suddenly became much more complicated for owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino. Because as probably none of you missed, the two announced the other day that the platform is getting a new logo and name, from Twitter to X. An odd decision after coughing up more than $44 billion for such a famous brand, only to rebrand it months later.

Now it turns out that "X" is already owned by Microsoft, something they trademarked back in 2003 with the USPTO, and the big question is whether Musk and Yaccarino will be forced to back down, or whether they will fight for the name against Microsoft and their army of lawyers.

What do you think will happen?