Twitter wants Superman to have trunks

When Zack Snyder released Man of Steel in 2013, Superman was bigger and better than ever thanks to a brilliant effort by Henry Cavill. But there was somehting missing... his signature red trunks, something Snyder at the time called "a modern aesthetic".

As you might expect, the fans had opinions about this. Lot's of them. And with a new Superman movie planned, the co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn wanted to know if his Superman should have trunks or not, and threw the question out on Twitter.

Unfortunately, we have good and bad news about the result in this important matter. The good news is that the only sane and reasonable result won - and by a significant margin at that; Superman needs hes red trunks. No more flying commando! The bad news is than Gunn later clarified:

"Btw this is for fun. We're not going to decide whether Superman has trunks or no trunks based on an egregiously non-scientific Twitter poll."

What do you think, should Superman have trunks or not?