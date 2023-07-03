Twitter stops data collection by adding lots of restrictions

HQ

In an attempt to put an end to data collection by various AI tools, Twitter has now taken a number of measures. Elon Musk announced this yesterday where he mentioned how the platform from now on will limit the number of messages (tweets) that can be read per day. For verified accounts the limit is 6,000 and for unverified accounts 600. Finally for unverified, newly created accounts - 300.

In addition, it is now no longer possible to check tweets via the web if you do not have a Twitter account, which is also related to the temporary restrictions. Exactly how long this will last, the company has not announced, but Musk also mentioned that they are internally gathering evidence to sue the companies and individuals behind the alleged AI tools at a later date.

