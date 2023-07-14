Twitter shrinks in the shadow of a rapidly growing Threads

HQ

As previously mentioned, the launch of Threads, Meta's own Twitter contender, has attracted an unprecedented number of users, passing the 100 million mark in less than five days. But the success seems to have come (partly) at the expense of Twitter, which has seen its traffic decline in the shadow of its new competitor. In the first two days of Thread's life alone, the number of users accessing Twitter was five percent lower than the same time last week, according to a report from Cloudflare.

Measured over a year, the situation looks even worse with eleven percent less traffic on Twitter, something that the company's two top executives (Musk and Yaccarino) chose to respond to with a claim that, yes, traffic has decreased. But those who spend time on the service do so for a longer time compared to competitors. Linda Yaccarino tweeted the following:

"Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread... but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves!

Last week we had our largest usage day since February."

Elon Musk in turn responded to the Tweet in his own way, offering the following insight:

"Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game,

I think we may hit an all-time record this week."

What are your thoughts on the war between Threads and Twitter, who will emerge victorious in a few years time?

The statistics speak for themselves.

Thanks ArsTechnica