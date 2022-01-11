Twitter reveals 2021's "Most Tweeted About Games"

HQ

As we just moved into a new year, the social media giant Twitter sorted out a series of interesting game-related information for the past year, to round things up and mark the end for 2021.

According to what was revealed, 2021 set a new record in regard to games, "there were more than 2.4 BILLION Tweets about gaming, up 14% year over year and a more than 10x increase from 2017. And, Q4 2021 was the biggest quarter for gaming conversation ever on Twitter".

In the blog post published, we got to see 2021's Most Tweeted About Games, the first place is taken by Genshin Impact, followed by Apex Legends, and Ensemble Stars! is the third.

As to the countries tweeting the Most About Gaming, it's Japan, US, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Philippines, Indonesia, United Kingdom, France, and India.

If you're interested in knowing more results such as Most Talked About Esports Teams, Most Talked About Gaming Events, Most Talked About Gaming Creators and more, you can check the images below or the full post via this link.