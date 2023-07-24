Twitter rebranded, will now be called 'X'

HQ

The time has come, and what started as a joke earlier this year has become a reality. So wave goodbye to the bird that adorned Twitter, as well as the name, because from now on the social platform will simply be called 'X'. Nothing more, nothing less. Elon Musk posted a series of cryptic messages during the day alluding to the rebranding before finally announcing to his followers that x.com is the future of Twitter.

The company's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, also made a statement when the news was leaked in which she sees the rebranding as a second chance for the platform. Via her Twitter account she said:

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity - centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking - creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine."

The letter x has long been a fascination of Musk's and something that has followed him in one way or another throughout his career, but rebranding one of the world's strongest brands is on a different level. Some might call it brave, some might call it crazy. Either way, you can also check out Elon Musk's x.com message below.

What are your thoughts on this rebranding?