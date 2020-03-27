Twitter bans accounts encouraging the spread of coronavirus

Twitter has stated that it bans content that is harmful and encouraging the spread of coronavirus is one of the bannable offences within this category.

"Broadening our definition of harm to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information. Rather than reports, we will enforce this in close coordination with trusted partners, including public health authorities and governments, and continue to use and consult with information from those sources when reviewing content."

This has been felt by The Federalist who promoted exposure in order to build immunity and has marked links to content by Medium which we don't want to relink, that used pseudoscientific arguments to advocate against the fear of coronavirus.

Has Twitter taken it to far, or is it fair to ban content that goes against public health advise?