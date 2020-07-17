Twitter account looks to be tied to Super Mario 35th Anniversary

You're watching Advertisements

Time passes in this weird 2020 and, even though several announcements might relate to the supposedly-postponed Super Mario 35th Anniversary celebrations (such as the recently-unveiled LEGO and Hasbro toy crossovers, or the Uniqlo clothing line-up), there's no real trace of the rumoured collection of remakes and remasters Nintendo "should have" unveiled around E3.

It is true, though, that as soon as tomorrow, Paper Mario: The Origami King releases as a brand-new light RPG adventure and as the main playable celebration for fans so far, including some great use of the Mushroom Kingdom's lore as described in our review. But what about the re-releases of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, Galaxy, or 3D World?

With the clock ticking and September 13 marking the birthday, a suspicious @supermario35th account has been found on Twitter. It might end up being a pre-registered official account to keep all the anniversary posts in the same place, and it's been dug up by a VGC reader. Take it with a grain of salt as only some characters found to be similar to other recovery emails for official accounts hold this together, but at the same time, VGC was coincidentally the source which leaked the new Paper Mario together with those rumoured Switch adaptations.

Does this hold any credibility to you? Do you really expect Nintendo to remaster some of its best platforming classics on the Nintendo Switch before the year's end?