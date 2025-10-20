TwitchCon under fire after streamer assault

HQ

Streamer Emiru has criticised TwitchCon after an assault from a man during the recent TwitchCon San Diego. Over the weekend at a meet-and-greet event, clips showed Emiru being approached by a man who forcefully grabbed Emiru and tried to kiss her.

Viewers, attendees, and other creators have shared their support for Emiru following the event. The man was pulled away from the content creator, but Emiru says the security that got involved was her personal security, not those employed by TwitchCon.

"Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at twitchcon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and try to kiss me. Fortunately he wasn't able to, but a lot of people have pointed out it could have been a lot worse!" Emiru wrote in a social media post.

"In Twitch's statement they said that the guy was immediately caught and detained, I'm sorry but that is a blatant lie. He was allowed to walk away from my meet and greet and I didn't hear he was caught until hours after he attacked me, and it felt like this only happened because of my manager pressing for it, not because Twitchcon staff present thought it was a big deal...This is definitely my last Twitchcon, and it saddens me to say as a 10 year off and on attendee of Twitchcon, I think other creators should seriously consider not attending in the future. I did not feel cared for or protected, even bringing my own security and staff. I can't imagine how creators without those options would feel."

Streaming is often a way in which "fans" can develop parasocial relationships to content creators, however for things to go this far shows that some viewers could do with learning that there's a real person behind the camera, who definitely does not want to be forcefully grabbed at a public event. Here's hoping Twitch can prevent such actions in the future, as no one deserves this happening to them.

Emiru/Twitter

