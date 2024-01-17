TwitchCon Europe to head to Rotterdam for the next three years

HQ

If you've been interested in heading to TwitchCon at some point in the future and have been wondering which host cities and venues will hold the event in the coming years, Twitch has some good news for you.

The livestreaming platform has locked down TwitchCon host cities and venues for its European and North American conventions for the next few years.

TwitchCon Europe will be heading to the Rotterdam Ahoy venue in the Netherlands for 2024, 2025, and 2026. The 2024 dates are also confirmed to be June 29-30. Tickets for this event will go on sale in February.

"Rotterdam offers an accessible central location for the European community," said Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. "We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to come together and we're excited to announce the multi-year agreement with the venue which will allow us to build on and improve our event year over year."

As for TwitchCon North America, this will remain at the San Diego Convention Center until 2028, and the 2024 dates will be September 20-22.

This means we know exactly where TwitchCon will be held for the next three-four years, depending on region.

In other Twitch news, the company was recently hit with major layoffs, affecting around a third of its total workforce.