TwitchCon announces its 2023 host cities

Twitch has announced the host cities for its 2023 TwitchCon events. Coming to the city of love, Paris, between July 8-9, specifically, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the first event will be perfect for Europeans looking to attend.

As for North America, TwitchCon is making its way to Sin City - Las Vegas. The event here will be held between October 20-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For those who don't already know, TwitchCon is an event where the streamers, communities, games and more that allow Twitch to thrive are celebrated through a weekend of events and showcases.

Twitch has urged fans to book tickets and accommodation as soon as possible in order to avoid disappointment, and also to keep an eye out on TwitchCon's specific social media accounts for more updates.

Lastly, TwitchCon will be putting out a "call for content" where fans can submit ideas they'd love to see at the event.