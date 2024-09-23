TwitchCon 2025 to be held in May and October

HQ

Now that 2024's final TwitchCon has come to an end, the live-streaming giant has revealed the exact dates for when the 2025 events will be featured.

The first will be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands between May 31 and June 1, and the second will cross the pond and be featured in San Diego, USA between October 17-19.

As these will be 10th anniversary celebration events, we can seemingly look forward to quite an expanded effort, including more panels, workshops, and meet and greets, the return of the Rivals showdown, exclusive merch, live music, art, and more chances to connect with your community if you're a streamer yourself.

Will you be attending either event?