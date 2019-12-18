Twitch won't be banned in Russia

Yesterday we reported that Russian company Rambler is suing Twitch over broadcasts of English Premier League football matches on the platform, which Rambler has exclusive rights to, but now Russian news agency TASS has updated us on the situation (as reported in English by the BBC), revealing that Twitch has avoided the ban Rambler was seeking.

Regulator Roskomnadzor will not be blocking Twitch, according to the report, since Twitch removed the offending content, and an alleged source told the BBC that Twitch now believes the case wouldn't go any further, and that they won't have to pay compensation.

That said, a spokesperson for Rambler has said that the sum of 180 billion rubles would still need to be "clarified", so it seems that the damages are still being sought, despite the fact that Twitch isn't being blocked in one of its largest markets.

It seems like the situation isn't over just yet, and as things progress we'll keep you updated on what happens.

Is this a fair decision?