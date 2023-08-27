Twitch will soon allow you to stop users from watching your streams

HQ

Twitch has announced its next stage of features that allows streamers to control what blocked and banned users can and cannot participate in when watching content. As announced during the latest Patch Notes podcast, we're told that streamers will soon be able to block banned streamers from watching a stream altogether.

This feature will not be enabled by default when it debuts in a few weeks, meaning streamers will need to activate it to be able to limit what banned users can and cannot participate in. If the feature is activated, when a viewer is banned, it will also remove their stream playback options, thus removing their ability to catch the stream itself.

The main limiting factor with the feature will be that it only applies to logged-in users, as Twitch has no way to ban those who are watching the stream anonymously.