Twitch users can now filter animal-specific livestreams

If you're having a stressful day at work, don't fear as we have the perfect solution for you. Twitch has now enabled users to filter animal-specific content under a category called Animals, Aquariums, and Zoos. This has made it significantly easier to find livestreams relating to wild animals, as they were previously listed under separate categories.

At the time of writing, the category has 1.5k followers and 3.7k total viewers. Some of the active livestreams are focused on kittens, barn owls, and sea otters. Admittedly, some of these animals aren't the most active, but it's still pretty adorable to see them in a peaceful habitat that is mostly undisturbed by humans.

Thanks, Engadget.