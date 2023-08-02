Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Elden Ring

Twitch streamer managed to beat the entirety of Elden Ring with a saxophone

As if the game wasn't hard enough already.

HQ

As if FromSoftware's open-world masterpiece, Elden Ring, wasn't hard enough, if you're looking for a little extra challenge, you can of course follow the lead of Twitch streamer DrDeComposing who recently played through the whole thing with an electric saxophone, without being hit by an enemy - once. Could it get any more impressive?

"Last night, I beat Elden Ring (any%) without taking a single hit while using an electric saxophone as a game controller; the World's First No-Hit Run of Elden Ring using a non-traditional controller (e.g. dance pad, Guitar Hero controller, etc)."

Have you completed Elden Ring?

