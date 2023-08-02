Twitch streamer managed to beat the entirety of Elden Ring with a saxophone

HQ

As if FromSoftware's open-world masterpiece, Elden Ring, wasn't hard enough, if you're looking for a little extra challenge, you can of course follow the lead of Twitch streamer DrDeComposing who recently played through the whole thing with an electric saxophone, without being hit by an enemy - once. Could it get any more impressive?

"Last night, I beat Elden Ring (any%) without taking a single hit while using an electric saxophone as a game controller; the World's First No-Hit Run of Elden Ring using a non-traditional controller (e.g. dance pad, Guitar Hero controller, etc)."

