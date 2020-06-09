Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Twitch sees sudden influx in DMCA takedown requests

Twitch has received a vast amount of DMCA takedown requests for clips using background music.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Twitch took to Twitter to warn its creators of the sudden influx of DMCA takedown requests it's been receiving for clips from various creators using background music, specifically in the timeline of 2017-2019. The DMCA, or the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, is a copyright law for the wide web, put in place to protect copyright owners from infringement online.

In Twitch's statement, creators are advised to remove clips they know feature copyrighted material and Twitch also states that, since many creators have a vast video archive, it's working to make it easier to achieve. Are you interested in learning more about music copyright on Twitch? Read more here.

Twitch sees sudden influx in DMCA takedown requests


Loading next content