Twitch Prime subscribers can grab ten free games this month

Amazon Prime, the subscription that offers free and fast shipping on the online shopping site Amazon, also grants its subscribers Twitch Prime, which in turn offers free Twitch subscriptions and digital goodies through the streaming platform. This month, Twitch Prime subscribers can download ten games for free until February 3. The games available for free download are the following; Heave Ho, Gato Roboto, Witcheye, Ape Out, Enter the Gungeon, Splasher, A Normal Lost Phone, Kingdom: New Lands, Anarcute and Dandara.

