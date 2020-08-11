Twitch Prime is rebranded as Prime Gaming

You're watching Advertisements

As you might know, Twitch Prime is the premium membership for streaming platform Twitch, which itself is owned by Amazon. If you are a member of said service, then each month you can get free in-game items and even free games.

Now Amazon has rebranded Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming in order to broaden its audience. In fact, if you check the web page, you can see that the name of the service has already been changed.

Just in case you were worried, the benefits for members will basically stay the same as Prime Gaming "continues to include a free Twitch channel subscription, tons of free loot in your favorite games, 5+ free PC games every month, and more with your Amazon Prime membership", as stated on the official site.

"It has nothing negative to do about Twitch," the director of Prime Gaming Larry Plotnick told the Washington Post. "We love Twitch. We're still very deeply partnered with them. But the goal here is really to reach as broad of an audience as possible, reach as many gamers as possible."