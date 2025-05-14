Twitch might be finally getting true live rewind soon

HQ

After years of viewers requesting the ability to rewind through any point in a stream, Twitch might finally be bringing live rewinds to its platform. With streamers often creating content for hours on end, viewers may miss an entertaining moment or want to relive one during a stream.

However, if they want to go back to a certain point, the current method on Twitch is to hope for a VOD upload and then scroll back to your favourite bit. However, according to streaming reporter Zach Bussey, this may be about to change.

Apparently, there could be a reveal of live rewind during TwitchCon in Rotterdam later this year, which seems like the perfect time to unveil the feature. Twitch has experimented with a two-minute rewind in the past, but this would allow users to theoretically jump further back, just as YouTube allows.

