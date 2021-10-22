Twitch is testing a rewind button for streams

HQ

Twitch is giving viewers even more control in how they view livestreams on the platform, with a new feature that is currently being tested, which allows users to rewind the stream by two minutes.

The feature is creatively called "Rewind the Stream", and acts as a button that once pressed takes the user back two whole minutes to, for example, catch up on something they might have missed while watching live.

On top of this, viewers can also scrub through the entire livestream to watch it at various speeds, with the handy option to leap back to the live broadcast at whichever moment they please.

There is also a new Remind Me and a Watch Trailer button being tested, which allows users to be alerted about upcoming streams, as well as check out a short teaser video for channels that also have an intro video.

Twitch has noted that these features are only being rolled out for experimental purposes, to "help inform future updates". As for how long they'll be around, the testing phase is expected to last approximately one month.