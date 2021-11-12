Twitch has now landed on Nintendo Switch

HQ

Let's be honest, the support for third-party apps on the Nintendo Switch has been pretty abysmal over the last four years. Since its launch, the only apps we have had available (in Europe) are YouTube, Pokemon TV, and Funimation. Things have just become slightly better in this regard, though, as Twitch has now found its way onto the Nintendo eShop.

Switch owners can now download the app for free and start watching live streams of their favourite games. The app is 31MB in size, and it can only be used for viewing content and not live streaming yourself like on PlayStation or Xbox consoles. There also doesn't appear to be the option for you to view or post comments within the chat.

Are you planning to download this one on your Nintendo Switch?