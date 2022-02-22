Twitch has added a "Play on Luna" button to further tie the streaming service and the cloud gaming platform together

HQ

Amazon has added a new feature to Twitch in the hopes of further bringing together its streaming service platform and the cloud gaming service, Luna. The new feature is simply a button called "Play on Luna," which when pressed allows you to play a game through Luna.

While it's a system that has plenty of potential and could be a great way of tying the two platforms together, it has been reported by The Verge has reported that the mode isn't exactly flawlessly implemented, and requires you to jump over several hurdles to get value out of it.

For example, it's noted that not only do you need an active Luna subscription, but you need to be logged into Twitch, have your Amazon and Twitch accounts connected, and seemingly not be in a browser's incognito mode.

This isn't helped by the fact that the button doesn't appear on Twitch streams, rather on a game's Twitch page, meaning to get the Luna shortcut you need to make yet another detour to be able to leap to Luna. Hopefully we'll see the feature streamlined more in the immediate future.