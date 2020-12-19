Twitch cracks down on the words 'simp,' 'virgin' and 'incel' across the platform

You're watching Advertisements

The streaming platform Twitch has recently announced its intention to eliminate certain words of a sexually negative connotation. During a livestream on the platform Twitch COO Sara Clemens mentioned that uses of 'simp,' 'virgin' and 'incel' in a negative fashion is not allowed anymore, as part of a new policy.

The new update regarding these outlawed words came as part of the Town Hall: Overview of the Policy and Enforcement stream that was put into effect to answer any issues Twitch viewers and streamers with the changes. The actual mention of the negative words was stated by Clemens, who said;

"Using terms like 'simp,' 'incel,' and 'virgin' as an insult to negatively refer to another person's sexual activity, is not allowed under this new policy. In addition to the policy change, we're also proactively denying emotes that include the term 'simp.' And we remove them when reported, and we'll keep doing that once the policy changes."

The new policy features a section on sexual harassment, and includes the following areas in particular on making degrading statements; Degrading another person by accusing them of having contracted a sexually transmitted infection, and making claims that another person likely has a sexually transmitted infection due to their sexual practices. You can read the full updated Twitch policy here.

The words in question are not effectively banned from the platform, however using them in a negative fashion will result in repercussions: The policy states actions could be "timeouts, channel bans, user reports, etc."

Essentially, it's probably best to just avoid calling someone a simp from now on, at least on Twitch.

Thanks, PCGamer.