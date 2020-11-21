Twitch breaks its monthly viewership record

You're watching Advertisements

With Covid-19 still having a significant impact on a global scale, many of us have had to turn to other forms of entertainment to keep us occupied. During this troublesome time, Twitch has seen a huge boost in its viewing figures and has managed to achieve its most successful month yet in October with 1.6 billion hours of content watched. This is according to a new StreamElements report, which also reveals a few other fascinating tidbits.

Firstly, the report shows that the most-watched category for October was Just Chatting, which managed to generate 200 million hours watched. For those that are unaware, these streams are for more casual interactions between the host and their audience. Just Chatting saw a 20% increase in views from the previous month and had a significant lead on League of Legends, which was in second place with 166 million hours watched. In third place, Among Us took quite a tumble, as viewing hours were down 36% for the last month. Has the title now peaked in popularity?