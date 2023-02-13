Twitch bans popular streamer, corrected breasts too much

HQ

There are very strict rules on Twitch about sexual content, something that has often been discussed as the ruleset seems aimed towards female streamers. And sometimes the rules are borderline absurd, something the incredibly popular cross-dressing streamer F1NN5STER can vouch for. According to Twitch itself, the ban was for 'excessive breast-touching', which was really just Finn being forced to repeatedly correct his bra and the fake breasts he was wearing. At the time of writing, the channel with more than 500,000 subscribers is still unavailable and Finn himself commented on the incident as follows:

"While fixing my bra, this was seen as 'prolonged touching of female presenting breasts. There's two rulesets and Twitch don't warn if they see you as female presenting. As a man, touching your chest can now be ban-able depending on how feminine Twitch sees you."

The reactions from fans across the world fall distinctly into two camps. First and foremost, those congratulating Finn on looking feminine enough to have managed to fool Twitch. But also those who are now criticising the rules over the fact that you shouldn't even be able to fix your underwear without getting in trouble.

"So if you just have big boobs and u have to fix your bra or adjust your top you get banned now ahh makes sense".

— kiwi (@kiwithesmol)

"Bruh, so anyone could be banned for adjusting their bra? Are you serious? That is a disgusting 'reason' for being banned."

— AngrilyUwUs | Comms Open (@AngrilyUwUs)

"Prolonged touching? So how many seconds am I allowed to fondle my own breasts until it's prolonged?"

— Mecha.EXE 💜 (@MechaDotEXE)

"Can't wait for twitch to diagnose me with 'woman'".

— Usabi Eria🔞🏳️‍⚧️ || ygo pack opening addict (@UsabiEriaCh)

What do you think about this, is the regulation a bit unnecessarily harsh and should Twitch loosen the reins a bit?