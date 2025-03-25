Twisters sequel reported to be in the works

HQ

It seems that things are starting to heat up again, because despite the relatively mild success of Twisters, which starred Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, rumours are now circulating about a potential sequel. The scoop comes from well-known insider Daniel Richtman, who claims that the company intends to continue the story, but that it is not yet clear whether Powell and Edgar-Jones are willing to reprise their roles.

In the US, Twisters was a huge hit, boasting a theatrical run that topped out at almost $270 million in ticket sales. However, its popularity faded fairly quickly and it never managed to whip up much interest in the international market (just over $100 million outside of the US). So, why they now choose to go ahead with another movie in the franchise may seem a bit strange.

What did you think of Twisters, and what would you like to see in a possible sequel?