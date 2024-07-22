Twisters has taken the cinemas by storm

Universal's windy adventure has done unexpectedly well, defying the naysayers and enjoying a really strong opening weekend with figures now pointing to box office receipts north of $123 million globally.

The standalone sequel, loosely based on the now almost 30-year-old original film, has thus achieved the third biggest opening weekend so far this year.

Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.

As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.

