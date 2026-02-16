Twisted Minds stays on top: Wins OWCS 2026 Pre-Season Bootcamp

HQ

At the end of 2025, esports organisation Twisted Minds was crowned Overwatch Champions Series champion, after they defeated Al Qadsiah in a convincing 4-1 fashion. That result did mean that Twisted Minds now has a target on its back, with every team coming for its title and looking for their pound of flesh. So far, Twisted Minds remains on top.

We say this as the first event of the 2026 season has come to a close. The Pre-Season Bootcamp wrapped up yesterday, and in the grand finale, we got to see Twisted Minds defeat Crazy Raccoons in an also rather convincing fashion. The result was 4-1 in favour of the defending champions, meaning they begin the season in good shape and form and with $15,000 dropping into their bank account for their performance.

As for what's next for Twisted Minds, the team will be partaking in the EMEA Stage 1 proceedings when that kicks off on March 21.