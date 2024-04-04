Twisted Minds is a new name in the monitor game

HQ

In this day and age, rarely do new names in PC accessories break out, but that's exactly what Twisted Minds is looking to do with its 27FHD280IPS. Yet again, as we look at another monitor we find it has a lengthy name, but Twisted Minds also comes with some impressive specs.

It's an IPS monitor, valuing fluidity highly as it comes with 280Hz refresh rate. It's 27 inches in length and has a 1080p resolution. That might be a bit lightweight for the 4K enthusiasts out there, but if you're into competitive gaming and just want to see high refresh rates, it's a good option.

Check out all of our thoughts on the Twisted Minds 27FHD280IPS in the Quick Look below: