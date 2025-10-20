Twisted Minds crowned PUBG Global Series 9 champion

HQ

Over the past weekend, the PUBG Global Series 9 tournament came to a close, with this being an event where a bunch of the best players and squads flocked to Malaysia to compete in-person for a slice of a $300,000 prize pool. After a hectic week of action, we now know the victor.

Following an intense grand finals, Twisted Minds has come out on top, holding off a surging Virtus.pro with Team Falcons, Gen.G Esports, and Four Angry Men in pursuit. All in all, it was a rather dominant showing from Twisted Minds, who posted 197 total points, in part down to winning four of total 18 matches and securing top finishes in a further five matches. This was enough to develop a 40-point cushion ahead of V.P.

As for what's next for Twisted Minds, it will soon have to defend its title at the PUBG Global Series 10 when that happens from next week.