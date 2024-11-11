Twisted Minds are the PUBG Global Series 6 champions

HQ

There is perhaps no more dominant team in the world of competitive PUBG: Battlegrounds currently than that of Twisted Minds. The esports organisation won the Global Series 4 event in June, before winning the Global Series 5 event in October, and now they've added one last victory to their belts as they've also just won the Global Series 6 event over the weekend, making for three back-to-back-to-back PGS trophies in a row.

Twisted Minds came out on top and ahead of 17 Gaming in the tournament, albeit well ahead with a grand finals score of 171, which was 36 points clear of the second-placing team. This performance secures Twisted Minds the majority of the total prize pool too, with $100,000 in cash presented to them, meaning they have raked in $300,000 in prize money in the past five months from PGS alone.

As for what's next for Twisted Minds, all eyes are being turned to the 2025 season of PUBG Esports, which will see the first PGS event held in April. We'll have to see if the five month break will slow down Twisted Minds or if they can continue their winning ways then.