Twisted Metal speeds toward a third season - but with new showrunner behind the wheel

Twisted Metal has proven to be one of Peacock's most surprising successes. And there still seems to be plenty of gas left in the tank as the streaming service now confirms that they've greenlit a third season of the show. Though it will be under new management since long time showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith has departed. Instead the keys has been handed to industry veteran David Reed who've previously worked on both The Boys as well as Supernatural.

Twisted Metal, which premiered a little over two years ago, quickly rose in popularity and became one of Peacock's biggest successes. In fact, according to data the second season is one of the most viewed original productions on the platform with a total of 993 million minutes streamed - not bad. And with numbers like that it's not exactly hard to understand why Peacock wants to keep the wheels spinning.

Exactly when we can expect the third season is still unclear. But we can probably assume we'll see even more maniacs introduced, alongside all the madness involving Calypso and his evil plans.

