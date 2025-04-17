Twisted Metal season 2 gets July premiere date in funny clip

HQ

We already knew that the second season of the Twisted Metal series was set to premiere this summer, and PlayStation Productions has decided not to wait for The Last of Us season 2 to end before giving us the exact date.

The kind of funny clip below reveals that Twisted Metal season 2 will premiere on Peacock the 31st of July. It also gives us a few glimpses of the explosive action that awaits now that Anthony Mackie's John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz's Quiet and Samoa Joe/Will Arnett's Sweet Tooth join the titular tournament. Seems like we're in for another decent season of television, or am I wrong?