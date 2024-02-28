Twisted Metal reboot reportedly scrapped amid today's Sony layoffs

HQ

The announcement that Sony is laying off 900 of its employees hit like a bombshell earlier today. A decision that affects several of their internal studios, including Firesprite Games, which according to insider information was working on a live service reboot of Twisted Metal.

Twisted Metal is a game that has long been rumored to be coming back after over a decade of absence, and given the success of the TV series on Peacock, it would have been logical for Sony to announce the project during the year. Something that now, assuming the report is true, will not happen - unfortunately.

Sony has already confirmed that several major projects have been canceled due to the layoffs, so expect more sad news about this in the coming days. We can only hope that everyone affected lands on their feet and finds new employment as soon as possible.

