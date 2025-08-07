Twisted Metal gears up for a bigger, bloodier future

HQ

Anthony Mackie hits the gas in the second season of Twisted Metal, which recently premiered. While the show has yet to receive an official green light for season 3, showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith revealed in an interview with The Direct that he has big plans—not only for a third season, but a fourth one too.

"It is extremely clear where Season 3 goes. We have a lot of great plans for these characters."

He also explained that he has tons of exciting ideas lined up, and that fans are going to "lose their goddamn minds" when they find out what he's got planned for future seasons.

But for now, the spotlight is on season 2, with new episodes dropping every Thursday through August 28. This season brings back fan favorites like Sweet Tooth, while also introducing new characters such as Calypso. According to Smith, the future of the show depends entirely on the viewers: as long as there's an audience, he wants to keep producing more twisted, post-apocalyptic mayhem.

Are you watching Twisted Metal? And what are your thoughts so far?