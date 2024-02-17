Twisted Metal comes to Paramount+ in March

HQ

For some peculiar reason, it has taken a while for PlayStation Productions' Twisted Metal series to make its arrival in many countries around the world. Due to the show debuting on Peacock, many regions that do not have access to that streaming platform have been unable to watch the series, despite it already getting the greenlight for a second season return. Thankfully this is all soon changing as Twisted Metal now has a wider release date.

Set to arrive on March 21, 2024, the Anthony Mackie-led show will be arriving on Paramount+. You'll be able to check out the 10 episodes that also see Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa (who play the same character, one in body the other in voice) starring in action.

You can check out a quick glimpse of Twisted Metal in the trailer for the series below.