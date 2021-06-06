LIVE

Clid the Snail

Twin-stick shooter Clid the Snail is coming to PS4 & PS5 this year

A new trailer has been released.

Earlier on the occasion of the PlayStation Talents show held by SIE Español, developer Weird Beluga Studio and publisher Koch Media have announced that they expect to bring the dual-stick shooter Clid the Snail onto PS4 and PS5 in 2021.

If you don't know, this is an action adventure game, in which you play as Clid, the humanoid snail, who doesn't want to live a normal boring life but decides to explore the world, search for a new adventure and meet new people. Along with him there's his best friend, the talkative firefly Belu. Players will be able to use a varied of special weapons to take on enemies on this interesting adventure.

If you are interested in knowing more, we had a talk with the lead designer and composer Alejandro García back in 2019 and you can find more details this link.

Check the new trailer below.

Clid the Snail

