Twilight to become an Amazon TV series

Amazon Studios has announced that they are working on a brand new TV series based on Edward and his friends that will be produced by Lionsgate Television. This new Twilight saga is still at a very early stage and no names of either actors or crew in the production team have been mentioned yet.

Is Twilight still a thing? Well, that remains to be seen and even though it's almost ten years since the last movie was released, both Amazon and Lionsgate obviously believe in the strength of the brand. After all, the movies made more than 34 billion dollars in total, and that's no small number.

Are you excited for new vampire adventures with Bella and Edward?

Thanks Deadline