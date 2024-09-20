HQ

As often as he is reviled, he can be brilliant. Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, 300... there are many great moments in Zack Snyder's filmography but then there's all the crap he's also responsible for. Neither we here at Gamereactor, nor the rest of the world, have been particularly kind to his last two films in the Rebel Moon series, but now he's behind a new animated series where he's actually also directing some episodes. The result is Twilight of the Gods, a bloody story in which the marriage of protagonists Leif and Sigrid is abruptly interrupted by the god Thor, wherein a massacre ensues and the couple, who never got to take their vows, embark on a classic revenge story.

It doesn't take many minutes of the first episode for us to feel at home with Snyder's style. There's enough blood to fill an Olympic swimming pool, and there's some nudity and sex too. Not much is left to the imagination, although the sex scenes are quite short and not very graphic, at least not for very long. But it's actually the adult tone regarding the blood and violence that feels more appropriate here. I like the visuals, where the red is a nice contrast against rather pale colours, and that the action sequences are really allowed to be as raw as they are. Every time a new scene like this appears, be it a major battle or something more intimate, you can count on blood and severed body parts, and yet still it's not exactly on any level of pure uncontrolled repugnance as the visual style tones it down quite a bit.

It's a great collection of characters embarking on a violent adventure.

The journey towards a meeting and a battle with Thor to exact revenge naturally involves all sorts of other characters. We have a cunning Loki pulling the strings, and a meeting with other gods, and a character gallery with a bit too much going on. There's something ironic in that I find the series at times feels a bit rushed and at other times stumbles along. However, the sense of adventure is generally pretty good with a bit of The Lord of the Rings vibes but perhaps even more so the God of War games, which of course is not so strange given the amount of Norse mythology that is featured here. It's fun to see the references and how this series treats the mythology and being able to lean back on so much that is already there gives it a good framework.

The action scenes are at times very entertaining.

In total we get eight episodes of each around 30 minutes and my interest was kept up pretty well throughout the series, although there was the occasional episode towards the middle that I found a little too drawn out. But even if it sometimes stumbles, the episodes are so short that you never have time to get truly bored. As for the cast, I think the voice actors are of a slightly varying degree with some being outright bad. It's just a bit disappointing how they deliver their lines but it's not a huge issue to complain about. As for the visuals, it's mainly at its best in landscape shots and as for the animation, it feels like something you've seen before, a style that's a bit "simpler" and two-dimensional in nature. That said, I still really like the environments and design choices, and some scenes look like magnificent paintings and the design of both monsters, gods, characters, and environments are often excellent.

The visuals are a bit faded but many scenes look like fine paintings.

I won't exaggerate and say that the gang's journey intrigued me a lot but when the series was over I still felt satisfied. Despite a bit of a strange pace, it is, at times, very entertaining and the interest in wanting to follow Leif and Sigrid's journey all the way to the end is maintained in a positive way.

