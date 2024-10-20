Twelve South's AirFly Pro is hoping to make air travel more comfortable

HQ

Air travel is an often uncomfortable experience. Small seats, the hassle that goes into getting to and through airports, the archaic technology built into the entertainment suites, the list goes on. The folks over at Twelve South are looking to improve at least one of these areas, as their handy AirFly Pro is aiming to make it easier to watch in-air entertainment while using the devices that you find most comfortable.

This gadget is a Bluetooth transmitter that can be plugged into manual wired jacks to serve as a way to connect wireless gadgets to the entertainment suite to watch the latest films and TV. It even has the ability to connect two devices at the same time, so you can watch something with a partner/child in tandem.

To learn more about the Twelve South AirFly Pro, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the device.